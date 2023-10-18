Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
