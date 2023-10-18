Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 477 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 625.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,096,000 after acquiring an additional 926,171 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $25,306,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,360.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 636,431 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $36.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

