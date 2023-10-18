Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

About Lipocine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

