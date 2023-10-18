Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.33.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
