LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.05.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
