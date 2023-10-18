LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.05.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

