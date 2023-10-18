LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 19.6%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) rose 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 31,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 33,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,112,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.