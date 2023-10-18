Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.00-$27.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.25 billion-$66.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.66 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$27.00-27.20 EPS.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $489.19.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $441.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

