Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

