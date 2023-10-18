Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 143,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 55,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100%-owned Great Northern Project comprising two claim blocks, which includes Great Northern and Viking Zones covering an area of 13,775 hectares located in western Newfoundland.

