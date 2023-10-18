Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Marchex has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marchex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.