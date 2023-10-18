Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

MRVL stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

