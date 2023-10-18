McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $455.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

