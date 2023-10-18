Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

