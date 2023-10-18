Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 21,306 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

PXD stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.95. 949,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.94 and a 200-day moving average of $220.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

