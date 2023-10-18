Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 788 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 122,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,279. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

