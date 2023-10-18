Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. 1,165,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,469. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
