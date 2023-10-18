Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 858 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $44.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,933.97. 83,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,807. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,098.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,848.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,750.87 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

