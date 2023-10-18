Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.05% of Hologic worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 506.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,429,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.62.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 306,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

