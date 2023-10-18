Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Chemed comprises about 0.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.12% of Chemed worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,538,000 after purchasing an additional 59,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHE traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $517.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,820. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $438.44 and a 1-year high of $574.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.