Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

