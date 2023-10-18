Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 144,927 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $49.49 on Wednesday. 423,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.