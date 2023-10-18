Meritage Portfolio Management Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.60.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.13. The company had a trading volume of 612,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,168. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $204.73 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

