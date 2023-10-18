Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.89 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $1,261,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $13.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $724.18. 13,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $704.28 and its 200 day moving average is $706.81. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.61 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

