Meritage Portfolio Management Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.38. 22,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

