Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.21% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:GVI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,017 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.95.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.