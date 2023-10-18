Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 13,631 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BP were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in BP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

BP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. 1,803,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,305. The company has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

