Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,043 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,640,000 after acquiring an additional 689,091 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $78,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE RS traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.80. 28,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,217. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $177.98 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.