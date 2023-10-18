Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 330 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $943.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,791. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $727.43 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $927.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.