Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 3,349 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of VOYA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

