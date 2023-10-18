Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 753 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELV traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $466.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

