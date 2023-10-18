Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.09% of Dropbox worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 102.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Dropbox by 179.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,458 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 66.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,408,000 after buying an additional 1,058,408 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $4,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $228,821,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,139 shares of company stock worth $7,444,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 265,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

