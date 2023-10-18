Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.1 %

WSM traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $161.63. The company had a trading volume of 113,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,143. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.91.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

