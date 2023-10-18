Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 140,325 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Perficient by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Perficient by 30.9% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 229,620 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 15.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $85,969,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.28 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

