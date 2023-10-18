Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $55,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $833.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

