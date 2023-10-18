MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

MetLife stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

