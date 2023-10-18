MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $29,505.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,656.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

