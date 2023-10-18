MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 244,665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 58,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

(Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.