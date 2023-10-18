Minto Apartment Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.87). The company had revenue of C$39.40 million for the quarter.

