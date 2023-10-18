MOBLAND Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $47,470.76 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

