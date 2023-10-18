Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,326,000 after purchasing an additional 774,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after acquiring an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $274.42 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.03.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

