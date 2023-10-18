Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,593,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,547,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,503,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

