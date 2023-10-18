Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.