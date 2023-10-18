Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $915,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TMO opened at $484.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $470.61 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

