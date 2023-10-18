Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $321.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $233.22 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.74.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,097. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.