Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $87.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

