Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $298.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

