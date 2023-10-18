Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $150,233,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

MPWR opened at $476.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.58. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.87 and a 52 week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

