Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.09

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.60, with a volume of 3793243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.