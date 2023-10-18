Morgan Stanley Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $114.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.92.

NYSE:ARES traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 193,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.91.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 7,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,141,651.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 7,397 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,141,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $14,755,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 634,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,785 and have sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

