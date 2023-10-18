Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

