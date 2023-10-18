Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,219 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.